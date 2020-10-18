This is just my 2 cents. I am a registered Republican. The party that I have supported for 50 years is now taking aim at eliminating the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” from existence. Why would a group of millionaires eliminate health care for millions of American citizens during the worst pandemic we have experienced in our lifetimes?

I have absolutely no faith that the 5-year-old who is controlling the White House and Senate has any type of replacement program for helping those citizens affected.

He had no plan to combat the novel coronavirus, and I can’t believe he has one if “Obamacare” is ended.

If these Americans do lose this benefit, without an immediate replacement plan, it should be considered an epic tragedy, and an example of the total disregard for life and the oath that the current White House resident took at his inauguration. Americans with love and empathy take care of those less fortunate. They do not abandon them! May God, in his infinite mercy, bless the United States and the poor souls suffering.

James D. Hamaker

Lancaster