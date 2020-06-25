As I received a few happy Father’s Day wishes from family and friends, I couldn’t help getting a little sentimental and thinking of my own father, a one-of-a-kind man who made an impact on everyone he met. There are lots of memories with and of him and I thought I would share one.

I was about 12 (in the late 1960s in the Bronx) when he told me a story of how he provided help to a stranger, a Black man with a young son. I cannot recall the circumstance, but Dad offered to watch the child for a few minutes while the man had some small emergency. When he returned, he and Dad simply shook hands as the man thanked Dad for his much-appreciated kindness.

Telling me that story, Dad said, “We might not be able to change the world all at once, but we can try to change it one person at a time.”

We currently live in an unsettling yet hopeful time, and this story reminds me that what we teach our children, we teach the the world.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad.

Tom Daniels

Manor Township