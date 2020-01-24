Residents of Ephrata should be outraged that they have no apparent say in the selection of their primary candidate. The 99th House District includes Ephrata, which makes up a sizable segment of residents of the 99th. I find it hard to believe that Ephrata School District doesn’t have as many Republicans as Eastern Lancaster County School District. Why does Elanco control the selection?
It has been extremely disappointing to hear absolutely nothing from Republican Party leaders regarding state Rep. David Zimmerman’s egregious ethics violations. As a resident of East Earl Township, where Zimmerman was previously township supervisor, I am well aware of the messes he created for our township and just how much money he has cost us taxpayers because of his actions in that position.
That he continued to behave unethically is clear from his recent issues with the township and county regarding his Airbnb property.
Every committee person should vote for Glenn Yoder. Honesty and ethical behavior matters. It should matter to our leaders, too.
Lisa R. Garrett
East Earl Township