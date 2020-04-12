I’d like to thank the gentleman who paid our tab at Park Place Diner, Denver, on the evening of Feb. 6. My husband and I had a few tough days, starting with heart issues that resulted in his hospitalization. After his release a few days later, we decided to stop for something to eat before going home. My husband was looking forward to something better than hospital food, and I hadn’t had a good meal in several days.

After our meal, Jackie, the server, told us that a gentleman dining nearby had paid for our meal. He had left the diner before that, so we never had the opportunity to thank him or tell him how much his generosity meant. I must admit that I have tears in my eyes as I compose this letter.

There is so much negative news right now that it’s heartwarming when someone you don’t know reaches out with such an act of kindness. I intend to pass along this random act of kindness and encourage others to do the same. You may never know how much it affects the recipient, but you can be sure that the world will be a better place.

Thank you to the kind gentleman who showed compassion to my husband and me.

Barbara E. Olsen

East Cocalico Township