Those of us who have not been brainwashed by the Republican National Convention, Fox News and President Donald Trump — not to mention our spineless Republican representatives — have already made up our minds.

The president is, in my view, creepy, stupid and mentally ill. He is an embarrassment to the republic for which we stand.

Until the election, I plan to turn off political news. Giving Trump more energy to make me angrier — just like the hot waters in the Gulf of Mexico — simply feeds his hurricane.

Even though I have an absentee ballot coming soon, I will go to the polling place with my vote, just so it can’t be considered meddled with. That does not mean that I can vote twice! I suggest we all ignore the nonsensical tempests in teapots Trump creates to distract us from the sneaky things he does.

To those of you who are undecided, please scan your consciences. Should this terrible man get reelected, I believe he will only take more power and become the dictator he wants to be. And instead of the gargantuan government Republicans fear, we will have an authoritarian government such as the ones we witness in China, Russia and North Korea.

If you believe your vote does not count, think again. Bush won an election by just 537 Florida votes. Please get out the vote for the sake of your country.

Lillian Hill

Marietta