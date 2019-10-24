So what do we make of the presidential campaign so far? It looks as if President Donald Trump wants to knock Joe Biden out of the race by depicting Biden and his son as crooks. Trump’s phone calls to Ukraine were of a conspiratorial nature. (The recent conspiracy in American statecraft reminds me of something Winston Churchill once said the Irish had — “a genius for conspiracy but not for government.”) Trump hopes to get the purity wing of the Democratic Party to turn on Biden and nominate either Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. If that happens, then Trump can win the presidential race on a simple choice between capitalism (Trump) and socialism (Warren/Sanders).
To win, Trump will need to capture not those young independent voters from the last election for whom he has done little to nothing, but rather the educated, professional and monied classes of America who fear Warren and Sanders because of their positions on health care, wealth taxes, Wall Street and the environment.
The Democrats, on the other hand, want to run a “people power” election in which the Democratic candidate acts as a tribune for the will of the people and smashes Trump and runs the whole of the Republican Party from office, thereby bringing about a cleansing of the American state.
So who will win? There are more Democrats than Republicans, but Republicans always set their alarm clocks to vote. Elections are determined by the setting of alarm clocks.
Matthew Atlee
Manor Township