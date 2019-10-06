To U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:
It seems to me that the current impeachment inquiry provides a test of the integrity and character of representatives such as yourself. You have a chance to demonstrate whether you are a statesman or a political hack. It is a given fact that there will be impeachment hearings. How both Republicans and Democrats approach these is critical.
Do you agree that if it is a problem for Joe Biden’s son to have a relationship with a foreign business while his father was vice president, it is also a problem for President Donald Trump and his children to have business interests in foreign countries and ties to foreign banks? According to fact-checkers, there is no evidence that former Vice President Biden acted improperly with regard to Ukraine.
Now would be a good time for you, Congressman Smucker, and everyone else, to put America first and narrow political interests far behind. It is certainly possible for you to continue to support the policies Republicans advocate while at the same time holding the president accountable for what seem to be illegal actions and false statements. You could support a fair and honest investigation of his actions and urge your colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, to do the same.
Now would be an excellent time for you to write an LNP op-ed, as our representative, showing your objective understandings of the facts, your leadership and your statesmanship!
John W. Eby
Manheim Township