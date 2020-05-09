I know there are signs in front of stores saying, “No shoes, No shirts, No service.”

I’ll wear a shirt, but I refuse to wear shoes.

Going barefoot is good for the sole.

“Heel” thyself by going barefoot.

Wearing shoes is a draconian law.

There are more health benefits to going barefoot than there are risks.

Wearing shoes can be a sign of panic.

Laws about wearing shoes are one of the many government overreaches.

Notice: This is fake news.

I actually wear shoes in public.

The general population feels more secure when I do.

I wear shoes because fighting isn’t the only way to win.

Anna Kauffman

Upper Leacock Township