I know there are signs in front of stores saying, “No shoes, No shirts, No service.”
I’ll wear a shirt, but I refuse to wear shoes.
Going barefoot is good for the sole.
“Heel” thyself by going barefoot.
Wearing shoes is a draconian law.
There are more health benefits to going barefoot than there are risks.
Wearing shoes can be a sign of panic.
Laws about wearing shoes are one of the many government overreaches.
Notice: This is fake news.
I actually wear shoes in public.
The general population feels more secure when I do.
I wear shoes because fighting isn’t the only way to win.
Anna Kauffman
Upper Leacock Township