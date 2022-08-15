Regarding mass shootings, here’s a story to help us see more clearly.

A father had four children. He knew they were playing somewhere in the yard while he washed the car in the driveway. Not hearing them for awhile, he walked around the house looking for them. Around the far corner he found them. The oldest son was beating the youngest girl mercilessly with a heavy stick.

What should the father do?

Option 1: The stick obviously didn’t choose to harm his daughter, so he can’t take it away. Instead, he went into the house and called a mental health facility to ask what help might be available for his son. He wasn’t willing to pay for that care, though. Oh, and he prayed for his youngest daughter.

Option 2: He is a strong believer in the Second Amendment (except for the clause about “well regulated”). So he gives his other children sticks of their own. They need to be “hardened.” The youngest daughter is too far gone to defend herself. So he thought about her and prayed for her.

Option 3: He is so enamored of his understanding of the Second Amendment that he’s willing to sacrifice a few children as the price of lawless freedom. He does nothing. Oh, except pray for his youngest daughter!

Option 4: He immediately confiscates his son’s stick. Then he gets medical help for his daughter. Next, he seeks the mental health help his son needs. He also encourages their school to “harden” its security, making certain that the resource officer stays at his post. And he prays for all of his children, himself and his community!

Maynard Shirk

Manheim Township