In following the sad scene playing itself out in Afghanistan now, I recall the end of U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War, which also happened in the lifetimes of many of us. I am reminded of the difference between a horse and a mule. A horse, it is said, will rise from a lying position, bump its head on an overhead beam and in shock do it again and again. A mule gets up, bumps its head and that’s it. Done! Seems our foreign policy is more horse than mule!

Edgar Stoesz

Akron