Let’s have a discussion about bodily autonomy.

I think the government should require people to give their organs to other people in need of them. Say I need a liver transplant, or else I will die. The government should require someone to give me a piece of their liver so I don’t die. The person giving me part of their liver would be required to pay all medical expenses related to the surgery for both of us. Moreover, I should be able to sue someone who refuses to give me a piece of their liver and sue anyone who helps them. They should also face fines and possible jail time if they refuse. But really, this should be no problem for that person, since they will be saving my life.

Oh, don’t like the sound of that? Is it because I’m violating your bodily autonomy? Is it because I’m using the government to force my beliefs on you? Maybe now you are starting to understand just how far-reaching the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is.

Assuming life begins at conception, explain to me what the difference is between forcing a woman to sacrifice her body to sustain the life of another (a fetus) and me forcing you to sacrifice your body to sustain my life.

Hint: There is none. We cannot be required to use our bodies to sustain the life of another. Ever. To pretend otherwise introduces the dystopian specter of forced organ and tissue donation — or worse.

Anthony Celona

Manheim Township