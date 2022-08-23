Republican political action committees in Pennsylvania have been vigorously courting the Amish and conservative Mennonite vote. This troubles me greatly, especially now, when Doug Mastriano is wrapping his gubernatorial campaign spiel in religious cliches that may make the Amish/Plain/conservative Mennonites think that he is almost one of them, part of their own faith family.

Nothing could be farther from the truth!

Amish and Mennonites are Anabaptists, who have historically held dear what we call core Anabaptist values, chief of which are perhaps believers’ baptism, separation of church and state, and pacifism. Many of us Anabaptists also seriously believe that we should practice the wisdom and teachings of Matthew 5, 6 and 7 in our daily lives — beliefs that emphasize kindness to others, promoting justice, caring for the needy and welcoming the stranger.

It doesn’t take a biblical scholar to see how diametrically opposed those Anabaptist behaviors and beliefs are to Doug Mastriano’s ideas about how he would govern Pennsylvania. To my fellow Anabaptists I want to say, “Please do not vote for Mastriano. He doesn’t care about religious freedom, and he calls separation of church and state a myth. He appears to believe that God loves only Christians who interpret the Bible the very same way he does, and he calls global warming a scientific fiction.”

A follower of Jesus, regardless of that person’s religious label or denomination, may vote Republican or Democrat like every other American. I fear for the future of Pennsylvania if Mastriano becomes our governor.

Twila Miller

Lititz