Responding to the Aug. 21 letter “Trump looks on the way to reelection,” just what alternate universe are you living in, sir?
The writer cites Pennsylvania poll results showing President Donald Trump with only the narrowest of majority support among but one demographic group and then concludes that that foretells a landslide victory for the incumbent next year. Somehow I don’t think so. Sir, the electorate as a whole reflects much more than just one slice.
Oh, there very well may be a landslide next year, but odds favor Trump being buried under it. Why do you think nearly two dozen individuals are running to secure the Democratic presidential nomination? Because they know that that nominee will in all likelihood be elected, that’s why.
Just as a little while back, Doug Jones got himself elected as a liberal Democratic senator from, of all places, the state of Alabama, largely because he was running against a seriously flawed Republican opponent, so, too, will the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee emerge victorious over the seriously flawed Donald J. Trump next year nationwide. There’s my prediction.
I foresee not just a loss for Trump, but a humiliating defeat on the order of those experienced by other failed incumbents seeking reelection: William Howard Taft (1912), Herbert Hoover (1932), Jimmy Carter (1980) and George H.W. Bush (1992).
Unlike those gentlemen, who gracefully accepted their fate, crybaby Trump will undoubtedly whine and moan, blaming everybody but himself.
Donald, you're fired.
John N. Fishel
Dallastown, York County