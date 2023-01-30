I recently signed up for a new artificial intelligence website. It is a computer simulation of human intelligence and the human thought process. Advances in computing and the large-scale availability of data have led to massive advances in AI over the past decade.

I requested that this AI create a sonnet in honor of my town — Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

This is what the computer created:

Ephrata, town of history and pride,

Where rolling hills and fields of green do lay,

A place of beauty, where the mountains bide,

And time doth pass in peaceful, gentle way.

The streets are lined with buildings old and grand,

Reminding all of days long gone before,

Where industrious hands did take a stand,

And built a town that’s rich in culture and lore.

The Colcalico (sic) Creek that flows nearby,

Provides a source of beauty and of life,

Its banks a place for all to come and sigh,

And find a sense of peace from unwanted strife.

Ephrata, town of quaint and rustic charm,

A treasure to be cherished for all our arms.

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata