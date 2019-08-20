The Trump years have brought turmoil and division to new heights. We have endured incessant lies from President Donald Trump, inane tweets on a daily basis, disgraceful treatment of Gold Star families, women, individuals with disabilities, migrants and asylum-seekers (most horrifically the children of these families) and his own colleagues of color. There seems to be no limit to the insults and incendiary rhetoric that this man will employ to accomplish an agenda I cannot condone.
The most heartbreaking result of all, to me personally, was the image of a young blond girl, standing to Trump’s left, at the rally he held in North Carolina. The child was waving a banner and chanting, “Send her back,” “Send her back,” in unison with the crowd of Trump supporters — while Trump smugly stood silent and let that racist chant wash over the crowd.
It made me sick at heart to see a young child participating in a chant that she cannot possibly understand the implications of, but that will undoubtedly impact her thinking in the future. Children are the future, and Trump is impacting all of our futures in so many detrimental ways. That beautiful little girl is ample evidence of that and shows that Trump is negatively influencing our nation’s future one child at a time.
Kathy Fitz
Cornwall