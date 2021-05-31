On May 15, I went to our local greenhouse to purchase flowers for my garden. When I went for my wallet, it wasn't there! I told the clerk I would go home and return with my wallet.

Getting into my car, a gentleman approached with the flowers I had selected saying, “You don't have to get your wallet, it’s been taken care of.”

I was stunned!

Leaving the house, I never expected to encounter someone who generously and thoughtfully gave of himself. It was truly appreciated, and I will pass on this kindness.

Blessings to you and your family.

Harold Dovey

Penn Township