How busy we are at this holiday time of the year! But recently, in the parking lot of the Giant grocery store in Lititz, one young woman took the time to render an act of kindness that was very much appreciated. I had just loaded three grocery bags into my car and was dreading the additional steps it would take me to return my cart to the store. I suffer from multiple joint problems and am scheduled for a hip replacement in January. As I turned toward the store, a young woman with a baby carrier over one arm approached me and said, “Are you finished with your cart?”
It was quite a relief to turn it over to her; I thanked her profusely and climbed painfully into my car to drive away. Only on the drive home did I realize that, in my haste, I had left my gloves (my best pair) in the cart. I phoned the store immediately to ask if by any chance they had been turned in. Yes, they had! So to that thoughtful young woman, I would like to say a double “thank you” for your kindness that day. If any of the readers ever see someone in handicapped-accessible parking struggling to return a grocery cart, you can make their day by offering to push it back to the store.
Suzanne Trapnell
Manheim Township