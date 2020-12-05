The Democratic and Republican parties finally agree on something: Both sides agree that their presidential candidate has won the election.

If you want to make a farce out of democracy, do it right. Everyone who lost is now the winner, and everyone who won has now lost. As absurd as that sounds, it would be better than saying your winners are not part of the same allegedly corrupt election as your Biggest Loser. (Oops! Wrong reality show!)

Dave Bush

East Earl Township