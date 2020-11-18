Now that the election is over and Joe Biden has been declared the president-elect, I find it very amusing that Democrats are calling for the nation to unify and heal.

Wasn’t it just four years ago they were saying things like “not my president”? Later, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib made a profane and incendiary impeachment remark and U.S. Rep. Maxine Walters said to “get in their faces.” They and their cohorts in the media, including LNP | LancasterOnline, seemingly did nothing but criticize President Donald Trump.

Also, where was the call for healing over the summer when our cities were being ravaged and some police were being attacked by “peaceful protesters”? Now that Biden is president-elect, people like Whoopi Goldberg are telling Trump supporters to “suck it up.” Wasn’t she one of the so-called celebrities who was going to leave the country if Trump got elected? Such hypocrisy.

I’m also anxious to see how Biden will be treated by the media, LNP | LancasterOnline included. Will he be criticized the way Trump was? Or will he be given a pass on everything? Will he be asked tough questions or snowball questions?

I believe the next four years will simply be a lovefest, just like the eight years of President Barack Obama.

Finally, I sincerely hope the Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate, because God help us if the Democrats control the presidency and both houses of Congress. I believe defunding the police would be on their agenda; Black Lives Matter would demand that its voice be heard.

I hope Biden is up to the task.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township