The March 21 Sunday LNP | Lancaster article “Plain in a pandemic” was very informative.

Sadly, I’ve noticed that many Amish folks here in Lancaster County don’t wear face masks in public. This puts others at risk. I thought that it was mandatory in Pennsylvania to wear a face mask in places such as stores, businesses, restaurants, places of worship, etc.

Do some Plain folks think they can’t get or spread COVID-19? If so, they are misinformed.

A few weeks ago, my husband (who has been vaccinated for COVID-19) and I stopped at an outdoor auction in the county. There were hundreds of Amish people (most of them were men) at this crowded event. From what I could see, not one them wore a face mask.

My husband and I were shocked. Fewer than 10 individuals at this auction had on a face mask; only a handful of non-Amish folks bothered to cover their mouths and noses.

Interestingly, when my family and I went to see the snow geese at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, about 99% of the people there had on face masks. There were hundreds of bird-watchers on that warm day at Middle Creek. Most of them did not appear to be Amish.

I understand that face masks are a pain to wear. I don’t enjoy wearing one. But, for the sake of my brothers and sisters, I wear a face mask in public. It’s the neighborly thing to do. Help protect others in our community by covering your nose and mouth with a sanitary face mask.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Paradise Township