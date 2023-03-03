I wholeheartedly agree with the writer and co-signers of the Feb. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Art installation should be canceled,” regarding the proposed exorbitantly expensive installation planned for the Christian Street Garage overlooking Ewell Plaza.

I especially concur with the letter’s comment that “the aesthetics of this colored tubular facade are debatable.”

I will never understand why the planners thought that studios in Miami could possibly know what Lancaster County needs to make the space eye-catching and lastingly attractive. Who chose them when our area has so many artists?

A generic “rainbow design”? To me, it doesn’t even remotely suggest a rainbow. It looks like a lame room-divider curtain — boring, as opposed to eye-catching, and reminiscent of a 1970s design. (I ought to know: I was around back then.)

If that is the chosen design, I agree with the letter writers that it would probably be best to just “pull the plug on this project.”

However, I would like to suggest something that I feel would be spectacular for that space. I believe that an Amish quilt design would be visually striking, while also making a statement about Lancaster.

To take just one example: In the book “A Gallery of Amish Quilts,” by Robert Bishop and Elizabeth Safanda, there is a quilt called “Sunshine and Shadow” that I feel would be lovely, appropriate for the space and stand the test of time. Its burgundy, black, blue, purple, orchid and teal design would enhance the look of Ewell Plaza far more than the recycled design approved by city officials and the Lancaster Parking Authority.

Why do people feel the need to go to Florida when we have plenty of beauty and inspiration right here?

Cindy Larocca

Mount Gretna