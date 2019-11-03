On Oct. 20, Sunday LNP published a set of stories (written by Erika Riley) on Amish and education (“Former Amish decry their schooling,” “Crucial class?” “Compulsory education law forced court case”). The top cited “expert” in those stories — Torah Bontrager. Bontrager is the founder of the Amish Heritage Foundation, an organization that is neither Amish nor interested in their heritage. (LNP has published multiple articles over the last year promoting this organization.) Its website clearly illustrates that Bontrager is attempting to delegitimize the Amish and cast them in as bad a light as possible.
Meanwhile, Riley cited Donald Kraybill (a non-Amishman), an actual Amish expert, in only a few sentences in the articles. In addition, the real Amish were also only given a few paragraphs to defend themselves. As I read the stories, it became quite clear that Riley had no problem promoting Bontrager’s Amish hate. One article about the supposed connection between sex abuse and the lack of sex education in Amish schools cites no experts and no statistics, only former Amish. If LNP wants to be objective, talk to experts who have experience in that area.
I have lived among the Amish all my life, and they certainly have their faults as does everyone else. But using a group of former (clearly anti) Amish to paint a picture of their culture is misleading, vitriolic and downright wrong.
Delton Leid
Caernarvon Township