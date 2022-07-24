Why American history is so intertwined with many other foreign educational sources of history to produce our own is mystifying; much of it goes unexplained.

We have Latin in our language and our laws. We study Greek plays for their mythology and the life tragedies they address, and we listen to arias in Italian. Then we call ourselves American patriots or nationalists. Would any other culture study us for direction or pleasure? Are we studying different histories so we don’t have to confront ours?

I can take a class on the Bolshevik revolution or one on China’s Ming dynasty. If I look to study American enslavement, it would be a class on the Civil War or the Emancipation Proclamation; there would be no sign on the door stating that a class is titled Enslavement.

Our history is painful for us, so we pay lip service to our painful eras and we move on, only looking back at what makes us feel good. About 6,000 American citizens were lynched in this country for no reason other than their skin color! But we don’t have a class on this, because it causes us shame and may require us to talk about it. To talk about it would mean acknowledging it happened.

How often have parents tried to shield their kids from pornography, cigarettes, drugs and other harmful subjects? If you believe that enslavement is a dangerous subject along these lines, I feel sorry for you and your kids!

Roger Culbreth

East Hempfield Township