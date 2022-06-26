I heard there is plenty of baby formula at the southern border for those who are entering our country illegally. Baby formula for Americans is scarce and expensive.

Americans are paying more than double for a gallon of gasoline or diesel compared to 18 months ago, and now Americans are facing possible diesel fuel shortages.

Americans are told that there’s likely going to be a food shortage in America.

Americans are paying 30% more for some groceries compared to 18 months ago.

American farmers are now struggling to pay for fuel to plant crops.

Inflation is costing America families an estimated $4,000 or more annually, compared to 18 months ago.

What if Donald Trump was still president during this time? Wouldn’t every news outlet be condemning Trump? Wouldn’t Congress be impeaching Trump for his horrible lack of leadership?

Yet President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders are seemingly left alone to do whatever they want. In my view, everyone is suffering with Biden in the White House. When will people wake up and see the damage that the Biden administration has done to Americans in just 18 months?

Bruce Keller

Annville