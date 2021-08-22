Visualize for a few moments living in Afghanistan rather than in the United States. Gathering your family quickly and grabbing whatever you think are your most vital possessions and leaving your home in a huge rush. To go where? With no idea where you may find safety, can you imagine having to just leave? We Americans have to take some responsibility for this long tragedy.

Power has always been a problem with humans. Classical mythology, folk tales, paintings, operas and our own history warn us of its dangers. Our U.S. Constitution has safeguards to keep us from making the huge mistakes that can come from not putting restraints on power.

We and our Congress have failed.

This present tragedy, in my view, demonstrates the danger of open-ended authorizations for use of military force.

This is why it is so heartbreaking to see the suffering of the people of Afghanistan. Congress should have been vigorously debating every step in this longest war. We citizens should have been demanding that Congress exercise its war powers. We cannot look the other way or be too busy or too distracted. There is no hiding this failure.

We must come to grips with this and face the future with resolve. U.S. Sens. Robert Casey and Pat Toomey: You hold the power to add your voices and work for the repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force. Act now, while there is bipartisan support in Congress to rein in presidential power and ever-expanding wars.

Christine Crocamo

West Hempfield Township