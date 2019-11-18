Emulating the movie “The Birth of a Nation,” Trumpism rewrites a false narrative that evokes white fragility to mobilize a political movement that suppresses minorities.
The 1915 film depicted a black assault upon white women, defended by the Ku Klux Klan. President Donald Trump viciously describes Mexicans as rapists, criminals and invaders who threaten our way of life. Then he extends this narrative toward Muslims, refugees, asylum-seekers and other immigrants — presenting himself as the savior. Just like the KKK, he’s no messiah!
Executive orders and other actions by the Trump administration highlight his xenophobic animus toward immigrants and minorities. They include the Muslim bans; the attempted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals repeal; the rescinded Deferred Action for Parents of Americans; the repeal of transgender protections under Title IX; the transgender military ban; encouraging voter ID laws; attempted voter roll purges; attempts to manipulate the 2020 census; fighting the Baltimore police consent decree; the legal briefing in favor of sexual identity discrimination; abandoning Smart on Crime; blocking asylum-seekers’ entry; “zero tolerance”; terminating Temporary Protected Status; cutting refugee and legal immigration; and diverting congressional appropriations to build the wall.
Trump also created a falsely equivalent argument for Blue Lives Matter, undermining the fundamental concern of Black Lives Matter. All of these actions were accomplished without Congress.
Americans must stand up against xenophobic politics, which threaten the very fabric of our society. America’s greatness lies in cohesion and freedom for all subpopulations, not divisions.
Ajay Marwaha
East Lampeter Township