The United States is weak because we are divided. It has been said, “United we stand, divided we fall,” and “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

We have not always been divided. For example, during World War II and after 9/11 we united against our enemies.

We have been manipulated to concentrate on our differences, label ourselves as different and ignore what we have in common. Our diversity is one of our strengths. But we have labeled each other to foster separation and used issues to drive wedges between us. Just look at the last election.

We are all humans and are all Americans. We all want to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We each have a physical body. We all face challenges throughout our lives and eventually we each face death.

We have free will to believe what we wish, and be who we are, but this is used to divide us. Whatever color we are, and whether we are left-handed, right-handed, gay, straight, transgender, tall, short, obese, lean, strong, weak, healthy, sickly, funny, stoic, conservative, liberal, illiterate, educated, unemployed, employed, old, young, rich, poor or any other description we apply to ourselves is what we are. And these very terms are used to divide us. We are still humans and fellow citizens. Can we learn to respect and allow others to be who and what they are?

If we can leverage our diversity, and unite as one, we will again regain our strength.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township