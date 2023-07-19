The letter “The enormity of the national debt” was published in the July 11 LNP | LancasterOnline. The letter makes several excellent points and is alarmist, as it should be.

The purpose of my letter is to accentuate a few of these points.

The author correctly notes that “the general public is not really aware of the national debt.” The sad truth is that the general public is not aware of most things in the public sphere. In fact, I would say the general public is clueless.

The story on how we got to this point would be short. We got here because of the dead, retired and current politicians giving their constituents and the connected elites huge amounts of other people’s money, through entitlement programs, subsidies, tax breaks and expenditures, income maintenance programs, pensions, $13 billion aircraft carriers, etc. You get the point.

These same politicians — who, yes want to get reelected — are unwilling, and frankly afraid, to ask their constituents to actually pay for all the largesse. The results are a federal deficit of nearly $1.4 trillion and, as the letter writer noted, a $32 trillion national debt. There is your front-page article.

Sadly, politicians simply pass along the debt to the future. Their constituents love that and return the favor with votes.

As the writer Matt Labash recently observed, “Too many of their constituents or audiences not only tolerate being lied to, but prefer to be. Just as babies need pacifiers.”

Tom Tillett

West Hempfield Township