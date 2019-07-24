If the writer of the July 8 letter “Americans are sick of anti-Trump hate” had studied history a little more closely, he might not have written such an inaccurate letter. Americans are not sick of anti-Trump haters; they’re sick of Trump.
People hate President Donald Trump because they love America. His policies are reminiscent of the ones used in Germany during the 1930s. He calls the free press the enemy of the people. He has no respect for our law enforcement agencies. He gives vile names to people he doesn’t like. Trump has the best health care plan in the world for free, yet he wants to take limited coverage away from 30 million Americans.
He hates Sen. John McCain (a real American hero) even though he’s deceased. He has alienated our allies while cozying up to dictators. A journalist with U.S. ties is savagely murdered by the Saudis and Trump does nothing. He cheats the government, spends our money for his “love me” events and he lies about everything. He puts children in cages; he supports neo-Nazis. Remember Charlottesville? He doesn’t know that there was no need for airports in 1776.
He criticized former President Barack Obama for playing golf and using a teleprompter, yet Trump plays more golf than any previous White House occupant and blames his stupid comments on the teleprompter.
There is plenty to hate about Trump and it’s all documented, except on Fox News. True patriots want him gone. Perhaps we’ll see a book soon called “The Insanity of King Donnie.”
Christine Macready
West Hempfield Township