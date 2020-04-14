It is often said that the best qualities in people come to the fore in a crisis. This has been proven yet again in our present troubled times —countless times over. Just think of the doctors and all the other essential staff in hospitals across America. How brave they are!

Then there are some of the folks, many of whom are elderly and in the COVID-19 bull’s-eye, who check out groceries at the register. And the moms and dads juggling homeschooling with work-from-home or, in other cases, with getting their unemployment claims filed. And the kids who just want to play outside with their friends, but who are instead being real troupers about social distancing.

And then there is President Donald Trump. The crisis has seemingly had the complete opposite effect on him. His less-than-admirable qualities — his lying, his need to be the center of attention, his inability to hold himself accountable, his petty vindictiveness, his demand for praise, his divisive tweets — have only gotten worse as the stakes have risen.

While Americans of all stripes are acting at their finest in this crisis, what does Trump do? He calls The Wall Street Journal “fake news” for daring to offer some criticism about the way he conducts his daily briefings. He then brags about his TV ratings, as if anybody but him cares.

We Americans are strong and good. We will get through this. And it won’t be because of our president — it will be in spite of him.

Jon Walker

Lititz