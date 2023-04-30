What kind of coward shoots a kid who makes a simple mistake? Too often it is a white man of my age who cowers in fear behind a gun.

I feel pity for a person who has so little faith in their ability to deal with the world in which they live that they need a weapon to hide behind.

A child of the 1950s, I was taught that a real man has the strength to stand tall and, shoulder to shoulder with his fellows, learn the skills necessary to deal with any circumstance. (I was a Boy Scout in a time when the Scouts encouraged individuality.)

When did we become a gender of sniveling invertebrates so afraid of losing our imagined status that we need multi-round semi-automatic weapons?

Man up, brothers. Women and the people we have oppressed are showing us the way. If your only expression of manhood is a firearm, you need help.

Do good.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Lititz