The president wants true American history taught in our schools, not negativity. And what exactly is true American history?

Africans were kidnapped and brought to America, abused as slaves and denied human rights. Women were executed in New England communities because they were “witches.” Native Americans were cheated on land agreements and physically removed from their property. Americans illegally confiscated Spanish territory. Women originally were denied the right to vote. Innocent Japanese Americans were essentially incarcerated during World War II. And desperate immigrants often suffered numerous injustices upon coming to the land of opportunity.

The president seemingly doesn’t want to discuss the real truth about America.

The Founding Fathers guaranteed equality for all, well aware that it didn’t even exist at the time they pronounced it. What they gave us was idealism with good intentions, and that should be respected. And, indeed, there are fortunate groups for whom those guarantees may have been realized. But for many others they were not, and what they experienced was something less. To pretend it didn’t happen is to create a fairy tale — a fantasy of your own invention. And is that what we want to teach in our schools: a fantasy?

William Overly

Manheim Township