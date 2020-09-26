As an American living abroad in Ireland, I woke up on Nov. 9, 2016, and reassured our boys that, even though we didn’t agree with the results of the election, our government would keep Donald Trump’s power in check.

As a family, we committed to being “ambassadors” and demonstrating that Trump did not represent the attitudes of all Americans.

But the reality of the situation hit me in the gym parking lot. I started to cry. A woman asked me what was wrong.

“I’m just sad about the American election,” I said.

“Ah, now, don’t worry, pet,” she replied. “America’s a great country. Everything will be all right.”

I wanted to believe her, but over the past four years, our system of checks and balances has failed. Trump has, in my view, enforced inhumane immigration policies, decreased environmental protections, increased racial and economic inequities, emboldened white supremacists and weakened relationships with our allies.

In the eyes of the world, America has fallen from greatness.

Trump’s damage to our relationships with other countries is especially concerning as we fight to end this pandemic. We need to work together with the rest of the world, not isolate ourselves.

This November, I hope Americans demonstrate with the results of the election that they will no longer tolerate a leader who sows division and spreads hate and fear. Electing Joe Biden will be a step toward restoring our international reputation and strengthening our connections with the global community.

Kathy Becker

East Cocalico Township