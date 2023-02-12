From the mouth of a Marine comes a plea for change — change in the way this country honors its fallen.

He, of course, is referring to flying Old Glory at half-mast during times of mourning. He asked me, “Should we not fly the flag as high as possible in all situations, showing strength, telling all the capitalist-haters that we do not bow or back down? Is it not our duty as Americans to make sure that the world knows how resilient we are?”

I think that by lowering the flag during troubling times, we are in fact showing those that caused our grief that they can get to us — that they can hurt us.

The Marine asked for suggestions on what we can do to change — what we can do to honor those who must be honored, while not forgetting that Old Glory must be honored each and every minute of each and every day.

Freedom is something that a lot of people will never know, and therefore it is something that we need to cherish. It is those freedoms that give you the right to protest, the right to bear arms, the freedom of speech, etc.

All of these rights that we exercise freely as American citizens are represented by our flag, and that flag should never take a back seat to anything or anyone.

“America the great” is real, and our flag stands for something real, something bigger than one person, bigger than one entity. And due to this, it must remain standing tall!

Eric Zelt

Clay Township