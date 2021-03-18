On Presidents Day, Feb. 15, former President Donald Trump rode in a motorcade near his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Hundreds of supporters lined the street, some with placards that stated, “We know you won.”

Many Americans, myself included, still believe that the 2020 election result was not the will of the American people. Trump’s sometimes abrasive personality notwithstanding, I believe his America-first agenda will be sorely missed, even by those who hate him.

I believe that America might well sink into socialism and no longer be the sovereign and blessed nation it once was. I believe our First Amendment rights will be challenged, taxes will soar, gas prices will double and crippling restrictions will strangle small businesses and taxpayers.

That’s what’s ahead, in my view.

My next point is this: U.S. Congressmen Lloyd Smucker and Scott Perry are honorable men and are the victims of herd mentality. The attacks on these men were like frenzied piranhas in the Amazon River stripping a cow in a matter of minutes. Life’s lessons have taught me that the crowd, or the majority, is often wrong.

Now, a word to America: Do you want the wacky weather and pestilence to calm down? In my view, the answer is to get right with God.

Homer Snavely

Cleona