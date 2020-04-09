Rarely do people accept responsibility for self-inflicted circumstances, for that is human nature. But we need to take a long, hard look at our personal accountability for shortages of critical supplies, especially in relation to this pandemic.

A country is only as strong as its industrial base, but unfortunately many of our industries were sent overseas years ago to the cheapest bidders. In most instances, overseas production is not in our best interests, and it must be obvious to everyone how underproductive our manufacturing sector has become.

Badly needed personal protective equipment is manufactured in Asia, as well as most of the world’s electronic components. What if this emergency was a military conflict instead of a horrible pandemic? Imagine how receiving badly needed products from Asia could be affected in that scenario.

America has turned from a major manufacturing country into a major underproducing, overconsuming country within my lifetime, and it is our collective fault. Everyone, from heads of corporations to elected officials to the consumers — me included — is at fault.

As Pogo, a cartoon character in a newspaper strip, said some years ago, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” So shame on us all, for Pogo was right.

Rodney Bowers

Quarryville