Isn’t it time to pause from our constant partisan bickering to acknowledge what a great accomplishment is taking place right before our eyes, while little is being said about it?

Well, I’m saying it.

The Trump administration, under the leadership of Donald Trump while he was still the president, managed to get COVID-19 vaccines developed in record time with Operation Warp Speed.

When Trump left office on Jan. 20, the new administration, under President Joe Biden, took office and in a little over four months has managed to vaccinate about 64% of the U.S. adult population with at least one dose.

Think about this. We are now back to something that looks close to the pre-pandemic normal that is a precious part of American life.

This was done by Republican and Democratic administrations that politically had nearly nothing in common — with the exception of, in my belief, the foresight to see that in order to return to normal we must get the majority of the American population vaccinated.

Now we are nearly there, thanks to Trump and Biden and the men and women in their administrations.

So let’s quit all the partisan bickering and realize what can be accomplished when we all work together, united in common purpose.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township