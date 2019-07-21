All nations come to crossroads in their growth, development and maturity, as do we as citizens. Each of us is given the freedom to choose. However, you can never have true personal freedom beyond your willingness to accept personal responsibility. Each choice, good or bad, produces consequences in our hearts and lives, as well as in the lives and hearts of those around us.
As a nation, the U.S. was founded on the principles of law set forth in the Bible and “we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.’’ In the beginning of our nation, truth was grounded in our God-given rights as defined in the Bible. The Ten Commandments were the basis upon which the rule of law was established.
America now stands at a crossroads. Will we as a nation and citizenry continue to embrace principles of law and God-given truth? In the last 60 years, our nation’s foundation has been weakened by those who reject the rule of law and want to redefine unalienable rights as not God-given, but man-given in the form of governmental powers. Our nation’s Constitution is being mocked in the public forum, where it is rejected as old and antiquated.
Crossroads — one leads to life, the other to death. Choose wisely, Americans, as the future of our nation as one nation under God is at stake.
John B. Stipe Jr.
Manor Township