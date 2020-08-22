I know that 2020 has been long and painful for many. The loss of jobs, having children at home for schooling, and a July heat wave — all in the midst of a pandemic.

And I know that masks can be annoying and inconvenient. But where is our sense of decency and looking out for others? Most of us have weathered the storm pretty well. Yet people are getting sick and dying because some people won’t wear masks. Others are hateful toward health care or store workers who are simply following and enforcing the rules; those workers did not create this pandemic.

At the same time, the federal government is rolling back environmental standards, which will likely lead to poor outcomes for low-income families and those with existing health problems.

America needs leadership to tell people to put down their guns and treat others fairly — regardless of party. We as a nation are setting low standards for our children and for the world. We can’t ignore science. And we need to elect politicians who stand up for science and the welfare of all of the American people.

MaryAnn Spotts Linde

East Earl Township