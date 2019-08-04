Don’t be misled. Capitalism and socialism are not systems of government. They are economic structures. The Soviet Union was never socialist — it was a dictatorship imposing socialism on people. Denmark, a democracy, has chosen socialism. Today, Russia is an oligarchy in which a few wealthy people are enriched at the expense of the people — classic laissez-faire capitalism.
Before the Great Depression, “robber barons” controlled most of our country’s assets. Capitalism reigned while the people worked six-day weeks in dangerous conditions. The New Deal integrated socialism and capitalism with the 40-hour work week, Social Security and worker’s compensation.
Capitalism is the gaining and retaining of capital; nothing matters but cash. Socialism is about society — everything for the people. Nothing else matters. Pure capitalism cares not one bit for the people producing capital. Pure socialism cares not one bit for the creativity that makes things to produce capital. Pure socialism dampens inventiveness and ambition.
Since the New Deal, we have had both. Education and production incentives encourage invention and nurture creativity, allowing profit from innovation. At the same time there are limits placed on corporations that protect the health and safety of workers, protect the environment and safeguard consumers. This hybrid of capitalism and socialism made us the world’s dominant economy.
The problem is not which. The problem is where. Should capitalism be in health care? When does the safety net become a hammock? How much should the larger society control the local schools? Capitalism drives the economy. Socialism keeps it on the road.
Phil Eisemann
Ephrata