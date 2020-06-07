America is experiencing a moment of extraordinary peril. It is a test of our resolve, wisdom and societal strength. If our resolve is equal to this challenge, and if we are honorable in our resolution, then we shall accomplish a rededication of our principles of such historic importance that our progeny will forever honor our acts.

This year we have learned lessons, at a fearful cost, and we must benefit from them. We know that we cannot live alone, that our well-being is dependent on the well-being of others and that we must collectively and selflessly address the present dangers. We must relearn how to be good citizens of our country and our world.

In the days and years that are to come, we shall work toward a just and honorable society — a durable and compassionate community with opportunity and respect for all. We must attain equality. We shall not achieve it immediately, but we still shall strive. We may make mistakes, but we must not fail for faintness of heart or abandonment of moral principle.

Some truths are self-evident, undeniable and not subject to perspective. Upon these truths, we can discover the commonality necessary to begin the healing of our society, but only if we approach our differences without mistrust or fear. We must proceed with the understanding, confidence and courage that flow from our moral convictions.

I believe that we will succeed, though the cost may be great.

Donald Carver

Manheim Township