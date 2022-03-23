In 1994, in return for Ukraine surrendering its nuclear arsenal, the United States pledged “to seek immediate United Nations Security Council action to provide assistance to Ukraine ... if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression.” That included aggression by Russia.

Ukraine was relying on America’s commitment when it complied with this agreement in 1994.

Russia has now mercilessly attacked the country that we promised to defend. What is America’s response? Not defense of Ukraine as promised, but only supplies of “defensive weapons.” Why only “defensive” weapons? Why not weapons that would allow the Ukrainians to fight Russia on a more level basis?

If the United States won’t keep its promise to defend Ukraine, at least give them attack aircraft, anti-ship weapons, counter-battery radar systems and the necessary weapons to hit the sources firing on them.

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township