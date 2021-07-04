From time to time it becomes necessary to shift gears and put aside, just for a while, all the political drama and chaos. This is one of those times.

Let’s begin:

Major League Baseball recently has made what I view as some idiotic rule changes. For example:

1. Doubleheader games only go seven innings.

2. In extra innings, teams start with a man on second base.

3. Pitchers are frequently checked for foreign substances.

That last rule is probably the most insidious, considering that some of baseball’s most celebrated pitchers were accused of throwing “spitballs.” Remember these names: Gaylord Perry, Don Sutton, Orel Hershiser, Whitey Ford and Joe Niekro.

Once known as America’s pastime, the game of baseball is slowly being destroyed.

It’s not hard to understand why I have reached this conclusion. In addition to the absurdity of the rule changes, players are obscenely overpaid. I believe that many players are in baseball purely for the money, rather than for the love of the game, and that is truly unfortunate.

It’s bad enough that we now have challenges and play reviews slowing down the game, but with these newer, nonsensical rules, I fear that baseball may go the way of the dodo.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown