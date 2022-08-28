It is very obvious to me, a nonpartisan observer, that a large percentage of the people, particularly in the Republican Party, need a new dictionary. It appears that the ones they’re using are decades out of the date. The words truth, honesty, democracy and liars do not seem to be there.

It is also very clear to me that we have a least one state that is now “Satan’s Garden.” A person who honors her oath of office, honors the truth and shows respect for democracy is essentially fired from her government job? What is happening?

This is a call to all women to get out there and vote. In my view, we no longer have a Republican Party that honors the Constitution or the people of this country. We must get together to put those people out of office.

Remember that Adolf Hitler and the Nazis came to power by telling big lies, and that former President Donald Trump is alleged to have told his then-chief of staff, John Kelly, that “Hitler did a lot of good things.”

I write this as a person who once lived in a German community and was educated on what the Germans had to go through.

The writing is on the wall, America.

Wake up.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz