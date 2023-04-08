As violence escalates in America, the people shout to the government: Do something!

The government shouts back: We don’t know what to do!

Nothing will stop the growing turbulence in America until America falls on her knees before almighty God with a change of heart, confessing that we have forsaken our Christian values. Generations of people have been drained of the goodness of God that has built the greatest country in the history of the world.

We need God, the Bible, prayer and the Ten Commandments back in our schools, universities, courts, businesses, homes and hearts.

Second, is anyone really simple enough to worry over Vladimir Putin’s suspension of the 2010 New START nuclear arms treaty? Remember President Ronald Reagan’s declaration to the world about what was then the Soviet Union? He called it an “evil empire” and added that “the only morality they recognize is what will further their cause, meaning they reserve unto themselves the right to commit any crime, to lie, to cheat, in order to attain that.” That is because Russia is built on the teachings of Karl Marx. Its people were and still are prisoners of relative truth, and their government’s treaties aren’t worth the paper they’re written on.

Meanwhile, here in America we’re witnessing the same Marxist drift. These same teachings are permeating every area of society. We must reverse our course.

Homer Snavely

Cleona