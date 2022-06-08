I agree with what President Joe Biden said in his speech following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Nowhere in the whole world has the frequency of mass shootings that we have in the United States. What are other countries doing that we aren’t?

For one, I think our laws aren’t strict enough. In other countries, people adhere to the laws and regulations, instead of making a mockery of them. In this country, it is way too easy to get a gun. Make stricter gun laws.

In my view, we can’t blame everything on mental health issues. That would mean that the United States is a nation of crazies and all the rest of the world is sane. I can’t think of putting it any other way.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster