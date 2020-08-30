It is a known fact that human beings make mistakes — even politicians. Once aware of our error, most of us acknowledge the transgression, apologize if warranted and move on — more enlightened and renewed, having learned our lesson.

This, however, is not how the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., handles things. No, the runner-up in the 2016 popular vote for president, Donald Trump, follows an all-too-familiar formula: deny, lie and blame someone else.

His favorite retort of “fake news” when challenged with facts contrary to his own fantasies has become not only predictable but pathetic in its redundancy. Trump will never, ever be confused with President Harry “The Buck Stops Here” Truman, who understood the president’s job is to make the tough decisions and accept the ultimate responsibility for those decisions. “I Will Always Claim Credit and Never Accept Blame” would be a more fitting motto for the interloper in the White House.

And yet there are folks here, there and everywhere who condone Trump’s behavior and support his reelection in November. That is unfortunate, because America is crying out for real leadership and Trump does not check any of the boxes.

Pathological liar? Yes.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Inspirational leader? No way.

If we really want to make the USA great (the word again is purposely omitted), we need to vote on Nov. 3 for real change brought about by real leaders.

Edward Gemind

Lancaster Township