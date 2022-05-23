Here is what some of our current leaders are saying:

President Joe Biden says our oil prices are up because of Vladimir Putin.

Vice President Kamala Harris says that voter identification laws are discriminatory because some people don’t have access to big-box stores to make photocopies.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says inflation is not a problem. She also said that overturning Roe v. Wade would be bad for the economy.

Transportation Pete Buttigieg says that some bridges built in the past were racist.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed at a question about the oil crisis and admitted she does not know how much oil our country uses.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice is not targeting parents of schoolchildren at school board meetings.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, says he needs to study critical race theory.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says smash-and-grab crime is the fault of store owners for not making safety a priority.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says there is no crisis of crime in the city. Violent crimes, including homicides, are up in the city.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says our border is “secure” and that domestic violence extremism is the biggest threat to America.

I vote for new leaders!

Don Moore

Clay Township