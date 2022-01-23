In my view, the United States no longer has a representational government. Republicans have more legislators, at almost all levels of government, than their number of registered voters support.

I believe this is due to political gerrymandering. And if that isn’t enough to maintain their control, some Republican-controlled state legislatures are passing bills that could allow them to nullify votes and/or election results that they don’t like.

What we need are more statesmen and stateswomen in both parties, rather than the politicians that we currently have.

Politicians’ primary interest is in getting reelected and maintaining power, rather than doing what is best for their constituents, much less the country.

Look at “Democrat in name only” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia. He continues to support coal production (he makes millions out of coal mining), even though the coal miners’ union wants the child care benefits and climate reforms that would support alternative energy sources and retraining for them, as outlined in President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal. They know coal’s future is limited, even though coal mine owners seemingly want to wring the last cent out of it — to hell with the global consequences.

I wish the Republicans would put forth something, rather than just saying no to everything.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell cries foul when the Democrats want to change a “long-standing” rule in the Senate, but he had no problems rigging things so Republicans could get multiple Supreme Court justices approved.

And if you don’t think that the Republicans will change the filibuster rules if they want/need to, I have some swampland in Florida for you.

Mark Hirschman

Lititz