I believe that our democracy is in the direst and most dangerous straits, largely because of the heinous actions of former President Donald Trump and those around him who helped him attempt an autogolpe (self-coup).

We need to urge passage of the Protecting Our Democracy Act (U.S. House Resolution 5314), a vital step toward restoring accountability and checks and balances, regardless of who is president and which parties are in power in the U.S. House and Senate.

As Rick Hasen argued in Matt Ford’s June 25 New Republic article, it is imperative to safeguard democratic process by securing a procedure for the Electoral Count Act of 1887. It might have worked in 1887, but for this century, it is too loosely moored to be set up and left unguarded when the shifting winds of congressional control might generate a storm in any direction.

We need a sturdier system.

We’ve seen how our elections can be threatened by foreign disinformation; how the Justice Department can be pressured by mendacious elements in the executive branch; how power can be abused for political gain; and presidential pardon power can shield bad actors from accountability.

We need stronger guardrails.

The Protecting Our Democracy Act would strengthen our electoral count against nefarious, narcissistic and greedy coup attempts we hope to avoid — but against which we must be unshakably steeled.

Alison Siewert

Lancaster